Maroon 5 just shared their video to accompany their new track “Cold” that features Future.

The video starts out at Future’s house where Adam Levine’s drink gets spiked with a hallucinogen. This is when the night gets trippy. It then follows Levine as he travels through the party with woman wearing animal masks, floating cars and even enters a different world when thrown into the pool. Levine’s wife and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo even makes a cameo.

Check out the adventure below.