Selena Gomez Gives The Weeknd An Early $30k Birthday Surprise

Even though Selena didn’t get to attend The Weeknd’s 27th birthday party, that didn’t stop her from picking up the $30,000 tab.

Monday night French Montana, Big Sean, Migos, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller all surprised The Weeknd for a night out at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood. According to TMZ’s source, they enjoyed an open bar, open games and had the place from 11pm to 2am.

Selena was in New York for Fashion Week and made sure to leave her credit card to cover the bill.

The Weeknd’s birthday isn’t until tomorrow, Feb. 16th, so wonder if Selena will be doing something to celebrate with him.

