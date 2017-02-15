Nicki Minaj’s Do’s and Don’ts of Texting

Earlier this month Nicki Minaj took to Twitter expressing the rules of texting and yesterday she added another to the list.

“Ok if u ever text me a smiley face like this I’ll block u. How dare u be too lazy to find a cute emoji to make the convo look pretty?” she tweeted out early Tuesday morning.

That rule was in addition to her initial three.

“Some ppl just refuse to stop texting. If I text: “ok” u rlly don’t need to text back saying “ok”. “Ok” symbolizes the end & only requires 1″

“If u ever text me & say “kk” instead of saying “ok”, I’ll block you. U could’ve easily said “K” if u wanted to b cool & abbreviate smthn”

“If u ever text one paragraph as a bunch of diff one line texts, I’ll block u. U could’ve easily texted all 5 lines as one long text lord”