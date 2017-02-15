b985radio.com

Mariah Carey Will Sing On Live TV for First Time Since NYE Debacle

by

The NYE technical difficulties aren’t stopping pop diva Mariah Carey from the small screen.

Earlier this week Carey announced she will be visiting Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, Feb 15, to perform her new single “I Don’t.”

Carey broke the news on Twitter with a picture of her and Kimmel in a bathtub drinking champaign.

Catch Mariah Carey on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35pm on ABC.