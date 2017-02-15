Mariah Carey Will Sing On Live TV for First Time Since NYE Debacle

The NYE technical difficulties aren’t stopping pop diva Mariah Carey from the small screen.

Earlier this week Carey announced she will be visiting Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday, Feb 15, to perform her new single “I Don’t.”

Carey broke the news on Twitter with a picture of her and Kimmel in a bathtub drinking champaign.

Going to perform my new song #IDont on Jimmy Kimmel live on Wednesday! See you soon @jimmykimmel! 😘 pic.twitter.com/kHQQDVBQ6A — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 13, 2017

Catch Mariah Carey on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight at 11:35pm on ABC.