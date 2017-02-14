“I am excited! I’m ready. I’m ready to find love.”

Spoiler Alert! Rachel Lindsay doesn’t win Nick Viall’s heart.

News broke yesterday that Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay will be the next Bachelorette. Rachel, who is going to be the first African-American Bachelor/Bachelorette, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night following The Bachelor to announced the news.

“This is a bit of a spoiler,” Kimmel said to Lindsay. “You’re still on the show.”

“Yes, it is, but you know we’re a couple weeks out from filming and I’m ready to get this thing started,” Lindsay told Kimmel. “I’m ready to find love, my husband!”

“It wasn’t that long before I got off the show that I was approached,” she revealed. “But I honestly thought they were doing it just to make me feel better from the heartbreak. And then, as it kept going, I actually realized they were serious about this thing.”

Rachel is one of the final four girls on this season of The Bachelor.

The final season of The Bachelor is set to air next month.