2017 is the year of Gaga

To celebrate her Grammy performance with Metallica, Lady Gaga got an enormous back tattoo.

Gaga shared the tattoo on Instagram yesterday of her brand new moth tattoo that refers to Metallica’s new single “Moth into Flame” from their new album Hardwired… to Self Destruct.

“The Moth & Metallica #ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys,” she captioned the photo.