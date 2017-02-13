Seaside Heights is Rising! New Rides for 2017

A new roller coaster is finally coming to Casino Pier in Seaside Heights! We’ve all been waiting for a coaster to return to Seaside Heights after the events of Superstorm Sandy, and now we’ve finally got one! The Hydrus, a state-of-the-art coaster nearly seven stories high with a pulse pounding 97 degree drop! If that’s not enough the Hydrus will take riders though a stomach twisting 180 degree turn as well as a 360 degree heartline roll.

On top of the new roller coaster, Casino Pier will be adding a brand new 131 feet tall Ferris Wheel bringing back the spectacular views of the boardwalk, beach, and Atlantic Ocean from high above!

Winter is almost over, and now is the best time to get ready for summer 2017! Don’t miss the best deal of the year during the Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach Easter Sale on April 14-16th. Be sure to follow Casino Pier & Breakwater beach on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for all the latest news and offers.