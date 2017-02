Just minutes after the Grammys, DJ Khaled surprised fans with a brand new single featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z. The track, titled “Shining,” has Bey singing about a “winning” streak then Jay Z drops a verse about their upcoming twins.

“Ran to the dealer / Bought twin Mercedes / The European trucks for the twin babies.”

This will be the first track Bey and Jay Z have collaborated on together since “Drunk In Love” back in 2013.

“Shining” dropped exclusively on Tidal.