Derek Jeter’s Going To Be A Dad!

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah just announced they are expecting their first child today, a baby girl.

Hannah shared the news in a post on The Players’ Tribune.

“Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future.”

Hannah and Derek Jeter share their next chapter: https://t.co/ZY6aDhRQH6 pic.twitter.com/5heb7MTobQ — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 13, 2017

“We want our kids’ lives to be as “normal” as possible.” Hannah writes. “They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be “Dad.” That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

