Adele Wins Big And Drops F-Bomb At The Grammys

Adele was definitely the talk of the town last night after her memorable moments at the Grammy’s.

After a five year hiatus from her debut album, Adele took home all five awards she was nominated for at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. She took home Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Even though Adele beat out Beyonce in two of the nights biggest categories, she gave Bey credit for her success.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele said as she choked up with tears. “I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé … the Lemonade album was so monumental, and so well thought-out, and so beautiful and soul-baring.”

“We all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that,” Adele continued. “And all us artists [expletive] adore you. You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have. And I always will.”

During the George Michael tribute, Adele stopped her performance of “Fastlove,” dropped the f-bomb and asked to restart it.

“I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry,” she interrupted before a series of expletives were then bleeped for viewers watching at home. “I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing and sorry for starting again, can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him. I’m sorry.”

Adele didn’t want a repeat from her 2016 Grammy performance of “All I Ask”