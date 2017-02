Less than two days before she takes the stage at the Grammys, Katy Perry has dropped a brand new track, “Chained To The Rhythm.”



The single was realized alongside a lyric video that takes place inside a doll house. There is a hand that is preparing what it looks like to be miniature spaghetti and burgers for a hamster.

“Chained To The Rhythm” is the first track off her upcoming album set to drop sometime this year.