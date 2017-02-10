Bob’s Video Time In Brick Is Closing This Weekend

One of the last video stores left in New Jersey will be closing its doors this weekend.



After 27 years, Bob’s Video Time in Brick will close this Saturday, Feb. 11th.

The owners, Bob and Donna Karpodinis, did not want to close but they couldn’t compete with technology advancing.

“We’ve been back and forth,” Bob Karpodinis told the Asbury Park Press.

“I just know that the last two years were (saying), ‘We’ve got to close, we’ve got to close,’ but you don’t want to because we just love it here,” Donna Karpodinis revealed.

It’s no surprise that the store will no longer be around but this is a perfect example of how the world is changing.