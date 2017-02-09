Justin Timberlake Explains Why He Left Nsync

NSYNC announced their hiatus back in 2002 and Justin Timberlake just now is opening up about the boy bands split.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Timberlake explained exactly why he left the group. JT claimed that he “cared more about the music” than the other guys.

“We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big,” says Timberlake, told Hollywood Reporter. “It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

Wonder exactly which bandmate Timberlake is referring to.