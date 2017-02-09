Justin Bieber Is Back On Instagram!

After about a six month hiatus from Instagram, Justin Bieber has returned.
The singer reactivated his account last week to share his T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial where he’s the “Celebration Expert.”
Yesterday (Feb. 8) is when Bieber started really sharing pictures. Within the past 15 hours he has already posted 12 times… definitely making up for lost time.
First was his 2017 stadium tour dates…
Then some selfies….
And a little throwback picture of him at the All Star Celebrity Shoot Out…
Even more selfies…
Is that Martin Garrix?? Not sure when this picture was taken but a collaboration with those two would be awesome!