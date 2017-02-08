The Jersey Shore Festival Returns To Seaside in May

Mark your calendars. The annual Jersey Shore Festival is set to take place Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21 in Seaside.

The event which has hundreds of vendors will feature performances by more than 350 local and international artist along with an artist showcase. The line up has yet to be announced.

There will also be a pros vs heroes flag football game between former professional athletes and the Toms River police department on the beach.

And there is more… you can also learn to surf, do tai chi, yoga on the beach, a monster truck ride and even get a one- on-one music mentoring sessions.

The best part is that it is free!

More info and a full schedule of event click here.