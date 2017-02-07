‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance

Not exactly sure how they do it, but The Simpsons writers seem to predict the future.

They foreshadowed that Donald Trump would become the president, the 2016 Nobel Prize Wine and now Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI performance. In the 2012 episode of The Simpsons title “Lisa Goes Gaga,” Gaga has a show in Springfield where she flew through the air on wire with fireworks shooting out of her bra.

So Gaga’s Springfield show and Super Bowl performance aren’t exactly the same, but they are pretty similar.