Katy Perry will be Performing at the Grammys

It has been confirmed, Katy Perry will be returning to the Grammys stage for the fifth time.

The Recording Academy announced the exciting news on Twitter last night. There is no details on what she will be performing, but Perry is expected to release a new track, “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marely, this Friday, Feb 10.

The Grammys will be broadcasted live on CBS Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8pm est.