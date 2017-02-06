Seaside’s Berkeley Sweet Shop Is Reopening

The sweet treats are back!



The Berkeley Sweet Shop, famous for it’s freshly made fudge and salt water taffy, is returning to the Seaside boardwalk.

The shop closed indefinitely in December of 2014, until the owners announced the return last week.

On Feb. 1, the owners revealed the shop, renamed to Berkeley Candy, will reopen on May 1, 2017.

“Berkeley Candy is opening a new Store on the north end of the boardwalk in Seaside Heights Between Fremont and Kearney Ave across from the lifeguard station.” the shop released on their Facebook page.