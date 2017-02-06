As soon as Lady Gaga jumped off the stage at last nights Super Bowl halftime show, she announced she’s going on a world tour.
The “Million Reasons” singer took to social media to share the news. As of now, there are no official dates and cities.
The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station
by Lenny
As soon as Lady Gaga jumped off the stage at last nights Super Bowl halftime show, she announced she’s going on a world tour.
The “Million Reasons” singer took to social media to share the news. As of now, there are no official dates and cities.