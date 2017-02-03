Nicki Minaj’s Home Robbed of $200k worth of Valuables

Nicki Minaj‘s LA home was burglarized for $200,000 worth of valuables.

Earlier this week while Nicki Minaj was out of town, hers home in LA was broken into

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said that there were signs of forced entry by the suspect or suspects. The robbers knocked and flipped over furniture and took jewelry and other personal items from Minaj’s home.

The sources also revealed that this act looked personal because picture frames, perfume bottles and clothing were all destroyed.

The suspects couldn’t be identified and the police are currently looking for any video footage of the incident.

To be safe, the rapper is hiring 24/7 security guards for her home along with installing a security system.