Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Started a Bookclub

Looking for something good to read? Kim Kardashian is giving her suggestions.

Earlier this week Kim reached out to her fans asking what she should start reading.

“Any good books I should start reading? I love reading before I fall asleep and need a new book,” she tweeted.

Any good books I should start reading? I love reading before I fall asleep and need a new book — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2017

Shortly after, Kim K announced she is starting her own book club with Chrissy Teigen and hair stylist Jen Atkin.

So guys….. @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017

The book club starts on Monday with the first book being is “Embraced By The Light”