Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Started a Bookclub

by

Looking for something good to read? Kim Kardashian is giving her suggestions.

Earlier this week Kim reached out to her fans asking what she should start reading.

“Any good books I should start reading? I love reading before I fall asleep and need a new book,” she tweeted.

Shortly after, Kim K announced she is starting her own book club with Chrissy Teigen and hair stylist Jen Atkin.

The book club starts on Monday with the first book being is “Embraced By The Light”

