Nicki Minaj and Drake are BFFs Again

Reunited and it feels so good.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Nicki Minaj shared a photo of herself and Drake on Instagram Wednesday morning with no caption. Then she followed up with a pic of them and Lil Wayne.

Sources told TMZ that Drake saw a segment on the NFL network with Lil Wayne and Nicki so he immediately called the label top dog Mack Maine..

“Why didn’t you tell me the family is back?” Drake told Maine.

Let’s note that this all went down a week after Minaj and Mill split. Maine set up a meeting for the Young Money roster and Drake allegedly flew to Miami on January 12 to meet up with them. That is when those photos were taken.

It’s nice to see them back together.