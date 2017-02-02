b985radio.com

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West Are Launching a Clothing line

by

Kim Kardashian revealed that her Kanye West are releasing a kids clothing line soon.

The reality star announced the news on Snapchat yesterday as her daughter models two pieces from the upcoming collection. North West wore a yellow sequin dress along with a yellow shearling coat.

“Wait, let me see this outfit that you’ve got on. Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?” Kim said in the video

Kim then shared a photo on Instagram of North in the outfit with the caption, “Kanye & my kids line coming soon! #SequinDress #ShearlingCoat.”

In another video of North, Kim said, “See, Daddy and Mommy are doing a kids line, and these are some of the pieces. Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”

The name and details of the collection have yet to be revealed.

