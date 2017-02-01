Chris Brown Admits To Being A Crazy Stalker Ex-Boyfriend

In a recent Instagram Live video, Chris Brown revealed that he’s the type to stalk his exes and purposely make their lives miserable.

“Ladies, y’all be complaining about n***as being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and sh*t and you get tired of em. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n****s!”

And there is more…

“If I love you, b*tch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n**** out and I’m gonna chase yo a** around, and it’s done.”

Now we know how his exes feel.