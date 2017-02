OMG Beyonce just announced she is pregnant on Instagram with a photo of her holding her baby bump.

Bey is not expecting one, but two babies with husband Jay Z.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the singer captioned the photo. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Beyonce and Jay Z are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.