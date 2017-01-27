Selena Gomez Shares First Look At New Project With Netflix

If you didn’t know, Selena Gomez has been working on a new project for Netflix and it finally has a released date!

Selena Gomez is serving as executive producer to upcoming series 13 Reasons Why. based off the best selling novel by Jay Asher. This is a story about a young girl, Hannah Baker, who committed suicide and left tapes behind tapes explaining the 13 reasons why she did it. Her classmate Clay then finds the tapes

The singer revealed the details on Instagram. “A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31.”