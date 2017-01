Lea Michele kicked off the new year with revealing her new album is on the way and now we finally know the title!

The singer announced the news on Instagram calling the album “Places.”

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, Michele says that the process behind Places was “so much more personal than the last one.”

“F**k it if people don’t like it,” she told Billboard “This record deserves all of my time and care, and that’s what I plan on doing this year.”