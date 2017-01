The wait is almost over! Taylor Swift just teased the music video for her track with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Swift posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Malik in red light with the caption, “Coming soon… #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker.”

Then she shared a clip from the video announcing that the official video will drop tonight at midnight!

Fifty Shades Darker opens in theaters February 10th.