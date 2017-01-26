Scarlett Johansson and Husband Split After Two Years of Marriage

After two years of marriage, Scarlett Johansson and husband, Romain Dauriac, have decided to call it quits.

It's over: #ScarlettJohansson and husband #RomainDauriac have split after two years of marriage 💔 A photo posted by @onthetown on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:44am PST

A source tells People that “They’ve been separated since the summer.

The couple were last photographed together at the end of October and when Johansson was in D.C. for the women’s march over the weekend, she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

“I’ve been expecting this for some time. Romain and Scarlett has never made sense to me.” a source told People. “They aren’t equals. There’s always been something wrong with this picture.”

Johansson and Dauriac started dating back in 2012 and then secretly got married in 2014 shortly after the birth of their daughter, Rose Dorothy.