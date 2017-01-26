Local Babysitter Donates Part Of Her Liver to Young Girl

Sometimes every day people do amazing things that make them extraordinary. This is the case with Kiersten Miles of Wall Township.

The Towson college student was hired by the Rosko family of Jackson as a sitter for their three children. The family has a 7-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and 16-month baby girl.

The youngest, Natalia or as her family calls her Talia, has a rare condition caled Biliary Atresia. The condition affects infants’ liver and bile ducts, in which bile is blocked from traveling from the liver to the gallbladder damaging the liver and eventually causing liver failure.

Without a liver transplant Talia was not expected to live past 2.

After a few weeks of babysitting for the Rosko family, Miles found out about Talia’s condition and offered to be tested to see if she was a match. Prior to talking with the family, she had done research on the condition and discovered Talia and she were the same blood type. Miles underwent many blood tests, had many visits to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and psychiatric evaluations which all led to being a positive match for Talia.

The transplant surgery took place on January 11th with the total time taking 13 hours between the two surgeries.

Both girls are doing very well post surgery. Talia was out of the PICU in 48 hours and home from the hospital in just 9 days. Kiersten was home in just 5 days.

Talia now has weekly visits to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to monitor her anti-rejection medication and liver function. Kiersten’s liver will regenerate in just 5 weeks. She has check-ups on her incision and cannot lift anything for 2 months.

There are approximately 17,000 adults and children on the liver transplant waiting list in the U.S. with around 6,000 liver transplant surgeries performed annually.

The estimate cost of both surgeries and medicine for Talia is around $75,000. This is on top of the thousands in medical expenses the Rosko family have prior to the surgery. A fund has been set up to collect donations for the family. Click HERE to donate.