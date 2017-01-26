Avril Lavigne Teases New Track

Avril Lavigne may have just surprised fans with lyrics to a brand new track.
The singer shared the lyrics “I won’t bow I won’t break” followed by “#warrior #newlyricalert #AL6.”
" I won't bow I won't break" #warrior #newlyricalert #AL6 pic.twitter.com/fp2aEPm62K
— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 24, 2017
It was only a weeks ago that she shared a photo of a her writing “I’m a Warrior” on a notebook under “chorus.” In the caption she revealed that she was giving us a behind the scenes look at her upcoming album.