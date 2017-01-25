Ryan Gosling’s New Wax Figure Looks Weird

Madame Tussauds unveiled their brand new Ryan Gosling wax figure and there is something off about it.
The La La Land actor’s new was figure, which debut in Berlin on Monday (Jan. 23), is dressed in a blue button down and brown slacks. They even captured his goatee, which for some reason throws off the whole thing.
This new wax figure looks like a mix of Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds.
Madame Tussauds first Gosling wax figured, which debuted in London back in 2014, was dressed in a navy blue tuxedo.