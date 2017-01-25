Justin Timberlake Scores His First Oscar Nomination

The Academy Awards have been revealed their 2017 nominees and Justin Timberlake has received his first nod.

JT’s record “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the animated film, Trolls, is up for Best Original Song.

“SPEECHLESS. WOWOWOW!!!!!!! Thank you SO MUCH @TheAcademy for this nomination for #CantStopTheFeeling ‼Congrats to ALL the nominees!! -JT” the singer shared on Twitter.

The other nominees include: Alessia Cara for “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for “City of Stars,” from La La Land, Emma Stone for “Audition (The Fools Who Dream) also from La La Land and “The Empty Chair” for Jim: The James Foley Story.