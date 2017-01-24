Britney Spears Shaves Her Head In First Trailer for Lifetime’s biopic

Lifetime has released the first trailer for the upcoming Britney Spears biopic and it features the singer having her head.

‘I’m not going to say I was fine ‘cuz I wasn’t,’ Britney, played by Basset, says in the clip

This trailer also shows the time Britney attacked the paparazzi with an umbrella and getting married to Kevin Federline.

Earlier this month interview with New York Daily News, Natasha Basset, who’s playing Spears, discussed how her experience was ‘traumatic.’

Britney Ever After debuts on Lifetime on February 18.