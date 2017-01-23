Ed Sheeran Releases ‘Castle On The Hill’ Music Video

What way to kick off a Monday morning?
Ed Sheeran just dropped the video for his single “Castle On The Hill,” off his upcoming album ÷.
The video, that was filmed in Sheeran’s hometown, Framlingham in Suffolk, England, follows a young re-headed boy and his friends smoking cigarettes, getting drunk and making out in cars.
“Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school!” Sheeran tweeted.
Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school! Go watch it & share it far and wide x https://t.co/ToY5FC6mRa
— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 23, 2017