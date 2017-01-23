Ed Sheeran Releases ‘Castle On The Hill’ Music Video

What way to kick off a Monday morning?

Ed Sheeran just dropped the video for his single “Castle On The Hill,” off his upcoming album ÷.

The video, that was filmed in Sheeran’s hometown, Framlingham in Suffolk, England, follows a young re-headed boy and his friends smoking cigarettes, getting drunk and making out in cars.

“Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school!” Sheeran tweeted.