Universal Cancels The Premier of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

Following accusations of animal cruelty, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have decided to cancel this weekend premier of A Dog’s Purpose.

Earlier this week TMZ released a video of a German Shepherd being forced into artificial rapids on the set of the upcoming film cause major controversy.

The films producer, Gavin Polone, was horrified by this. “It was someone’s job to watch out for this kind of thing.” he said. “Why didn’t they?”

PETA released a statement calling a boycott of the film along with “any other movies that use live animals.”

The representative from The American Humane Association who was on set has been placed on “administrative leave.”

A Dog’s Purpose will hit theaters Jan. 27.