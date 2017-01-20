There’s A College Course On Kanye West

If you are a student at Washington University in St. Louis and are interested in Kanye West, there is now a course for you.

The class, called “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetic,” has 75 students enrolled with more on the waiting list.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 14-week course includes topics like “”Who is Kanye West and Why is He in the Flashing Lights?,” “Touch the Sky, When the Aspirant Turns Genius,” “I Love Kanye, or How Critique Slips Into Hate” and “The Swift Moment.”

“I always wanted to teach a course looking at black genius and the impossibility of black genius for the American public,” McCune told the outlet. “We’re always thought of as maybe being articulate or smart but not really genius.”

He explained that the course shows how Kanye uses his hip-hop platform.