Drake And Jennifer Lopez Collaborated On A Track

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that she and Drake recorded a song together.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Wednesday, Extra caught up with Jennifer Lopez and she confirmed that she collaborated on a track with alleged boyfriend, Drake.

“We are — well, we did! We did one song together,” Lopez replied, adding, “I don’t know if we will do more, we’ll see.

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said she’s not sure if it will make it on Drakes next album.

“We did a song together.” she told Entertainment Tonight, “We’ll see if it’s on his next album, but he just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we were doing.”

So are these two dating and collaborating or just collaborating??