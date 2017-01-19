‘Will and Grace’ Is Officially Coming Back!

The cat’s out of the bag!

NBC announced on Wednesday that they have officially ordered a 10-episode Will & Grace revival.

The shows original cast, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will all return!

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

The series original creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers, with James Burrows directing.