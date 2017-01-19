Chelsea Handler Blames The Kardashians For Trumps Presidency

Why did Donald Trump win the Presidential election? Well according to Chelsea Handler, it’s because of the Kardashians.

In a recent interview with Variety, Chelsea Handler wasn’t afraid to speak her opinion about our upcoming president.

“We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale.”

Chandler openly said she hoped Trump would be impeached. “It’s becoming clearer what a sociopath he is,” she told Variety. “I think our job as entertainers — or my job — is to reach across and figure out the people who are so disenchanted that they voted for him, and try to find some common ground.”