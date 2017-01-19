b985radio.com

Beyonce Supports Women’s March on Washington Against Trump



Everyone is gearing up for Donald Trumps inauguration including Beyonce.

The singer has taken to social media to promote the upcoming Women’s March in Washington, D.C., a protest against president-elect, Donald Trump.

She shared the flyer on Facebook, with a caption that said, “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”

 

The march in DC is set to take place this Saturday (Jan. 21), just one day after Trump’s inauguration ceremony. There will be performances from Janelle Monae and Maxwell.

