Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Want Drake To Speak To Rihanna?

Rumor has it that JLo told Drake to cut his ties with RiRi.

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Drake could go to the next level, that’s only if Drake doesn’t talk to Rihanna.

According to Us Weekly, Jennifer was fuming when she found out that Drake had been in contact with his “ex” Rihanna.

A source told Us Weekly that there’s no chance of a Rihanna and Drake getting back together because she feels betrayed. “Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends.” the source told Us Weekly. “She’s even confided in J.Lo about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years. Rihanna is very hurt.”