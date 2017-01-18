Drew Barrymore Is Killing It In ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Really though… Barrymore is actually killing people!

Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series Santa Clarita Diet and it looks like they have created yet another hit.

Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore play a husband/wife realtor team, Joel and Sheila Hammond, whose life turns upside down when Sheila’s (Barrymore) heart stops beating and develops a taste for human flesh aka a zombie. So Sheila’s entire family decides to help feed her hunger by only finding bad people for her to eat.

“Santa Clarita Diet” debuts on Netflix Friday, February 3.