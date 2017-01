Right in time for Valentines Day.

With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something special for my ladies!! The 3rd part of the "RiRi" trilogy #KISS is finally here…. available at @macys and online at Macys.com #KISSbyRihanna A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:33am PST

Rihanna has announced that her new fragrance “Kiss” is finally available!

“With Valentines Day right around the corner I got something special for my ladies!!” RiRi shared on Instagram.

“Kiss” is the third part of the “RiRi” trilogy and is available at Macys.

She also gave her fans a behind the scenes look on Instagram into the photoshoot for the fragrance.