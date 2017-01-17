Bieber Apparently Thinks Selena Is Using The Weekend

Justin Bieber finally breaks his silence about the new romance between ex gf Selena Gomez and The Weeknd… well kinda.

A source close to Bieber told TMZ “He’s been there, and believes Selena’s using The Weeknd for promotion. Bieber’s intel is that Selena and The Weeknd are working on music together.”

This doesn’t look like the first time Selena has linked herself with another artist she was collaborating with.

“We’re told Justin feels this is all cookie-cutter stuff,” Bieber’s source tells TMZ. “she did it with him, Nick Jonas, Zedd and now with good ol’ Abel. When Selena wants to push new music, it seems she dates stars with whom she wants to collab.”

Some fans are speculating that Abel has had a crush on Selena for a while now since this his track “Party Monster,” references here, “got an a** like Selena.”

Will this relationship be longterm? Time will tell.