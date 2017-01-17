Ariana Grande Claims To Be The “Hardest Working 23-Year-Old”

Ariana Grande is getting heat on social media after referring to herself as the “hardest working 23-year-old human being on earth.”
The singer shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “when you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unfuckwitable #haventsleptinyears”
Many were quick to mock the “Into You” singer, while others came to her defense.
Check out some of the tweets below.
@ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/QZY9rmOYrV
Yes Ariana Grande is the hardest working 23 year old on earth not the ones struggling making 60¢ a day trying to provide for their families pic.twitter.com/5B08kx2Lzn
Ariana Grande is saying she is the hardest working 23 year old on the planet. Bitch is clearly deluded beyond belief.
@ArianaGrande teach me that confidence u have
did ariana rly say she's the hardest working 23yr old woman on earth pic.twitter.com/dJAtp5mF0P
