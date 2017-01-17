Ariana Grande Claims To Be The “Hardest Working 23-Year-Old”

Ariana Grande is getting heat on social media after referring to herself as the “hardest working 23-year-old human being on earth.”

when you're cute but you're also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unfuckwitable #haventsleptinyears A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:24am PST

The singer shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “when you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unfuckwitable #haventsleptinyears”

Many were quick to mock the “Into You” singer, while others came to her defense.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Yes Ariana Grande is the hardest working 23 year old on earth not the ones struggling making 60¢ a day trying to provide for their families pic.twitter.com/5B08kx2Lzn — miss tammy (@onefishtwobitch) January 14, 2017

Ariana Grande is saying she is the hardest working 23 year old on the planet. Bitch is clearly deluded beyond belief. — Adam ✨ (@GodBlessShania) January 14, 2017

@ArianaGrande teach me that confidence u have — char (@alltheloveagb) January 13, 2017