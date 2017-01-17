b985radio.com

The Jersey Shore's Number One Hit Music Station

Ariana Grande Claims To Be The “Hardest Working 23-Year-Old”

by

Ariana Grande is getting heat on social media after referring to herself as the “hardest working 23-year-old human being on earth.”

The singer shared a picture of herself on Instagram with the caption, “when you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unfuckwitable #haventsleptinyears”

Many were quick to mock the “Into You” singer, while others came to her defense.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Contact Information
Advertising
Employment
Rules / Terms of Service
Privacy Policy