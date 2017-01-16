‘Urban Myths’ Will Not Air Michael Jackson Episode

Just days after the release of the trailer for the upcoming episode of Urban Myths that features Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson, the network pulled the episode.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon…in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” a Sky Arts spokesperson said in a statement.

Paris Jackson was not happy with the way her father was portrayed. ” @TheMJCast i’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.” Paris tweeted on January 11.

As soon as she got word that the British network pulled the episode, she was very grateful. “i’m surprised the family’s feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y’all know.” Paris tweeted

“We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.” the spokesperson from Sky Arts stated.