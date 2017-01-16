Ryan Reynolds is Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year

As per tradition, Ryan Reynolds will be celebrated and roasted by the Harvard University theatrical group.

Announcing our 2017 Man of the Year…@VancityReynolds ! Make sure to follow us to get all of the details. #hastypudding #MOY2017 pic.twitter.com/vWjPvuIYk1 — The Hasty Pudding (@TheHastyPudding) January 13, 2017

Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theater organization in the country, has chosen Ryan Reynolds as their 2017 Man of the Year. The producer and actor will be in the hot seat on Friday, February 3.

“We’re thrilled to present Mr. Reynolds with our Man of the Year award, especially after he proved his ability to simultaneously break box-offices records and the fourth wall in 2016,” Guan Chen, President of the Hasty Pudding Theatrical, said in a statement. “And if his headline-stealing kiss with Andrew Garfield at the Golden Globes is any indication, it looks like he’s getting ready for his roast.”

Aside from the roast, they also host a parade in Harvard Square. This year will be the first time the post-roast conference will be livestreamed.

Last years honor went to Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Past recipients of this award include Robert de Niro, Harrison Ford, Chris Pratt, James Franco and Justin Timberlake.

The 2017 Woman of the Year has not been announced yet.