Britney don’t go!

Starting off our last year in Vegas tonight. Can't wait to get on stage with our #pieceofme family ❤#Vegas #Britney A photo posted by Sarah Mitchell (@iamsarahmitchell) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:23am PST

This week Britney Spears kicked off her first performance of 2017 in La Vegas.

One if Brit’s dancers for her residency has revealed that this will be the shows last year in Vegas. Sarah Mitchell shared a picture on Instagram of her on stage with the caption, “”Starting off our last year in Vegas tonight. Can’t wait to get on stage with our #pieceofme family ❤#Vegas #Britney.”

It looks like Britney’s four year contract that ends this year may not get renewed.