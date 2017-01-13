Bella Hadid Shows Off Side Boob In A Skimpy Bathing Suit Selfie

Hadid is definitely showing ex bf, The Weeknd, what he’s missing and showing others what they could have.

goodnight🌙 love and light to you all..happy to be home💛 A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Hours after photos surfaced of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez kissing, Bella Hadid unfollowed gal pal Selena and posted a sexy video on Instagram.

The 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared a video of her in a skimpy bathing suit that shows some side boob in an Instagram post yesterday (Jan. 12). “goodnight… love and light to you all..happy to be home,” Hadid captioned the clip.

A source tells Hollywood Life that Bella “feels like she’s been stabbed in the back” and she “never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see. ”

Bella and The Weeknd ended their 18 month relationship in November of 2o16.